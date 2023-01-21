NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business

Patrick Mahomes remains good at football even on one ankle. Mahomes hurt his ankle in the first half, but returned to lead the Kansas City Chiefs past the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL…

