NFL owners unanimously approve $6.05 billion sale of Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to group led by Josh Harris.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Door County community theater company gets new home that also will serve as an arts center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM
When Rogue Theater isn't on stage at its new DC Arts Center, community artists can perform or exhibit there.
OSHA proposes nearly $300K in fines after a worker was burned at Sanimax rendering plant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:56 PM
OSHA found workers were exposed to multiple hazards and issued 10 citations.
Green Bay Police investigate death of 2-year-old
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM
The child was found unconscious and not breathing by officers when they arrived. After CPR was attempted, the child was taken to a hospital.
Police say 'homicide investigation' underway into death of inmate at Taycheedah...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was sentenced in 2022 to life in prison for the 2006 death of her husband Kenneth Juedes in Marathon County.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Grand Chute Kwik Trip; other Fox Valley tickets win...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Besides the Grand Chute ticket, other big winners were sold in Appleton and Green Bay.
Royall Senior League Wins Vacationland Conference Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 41 in town of Little Suamico
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM
The crash occurred when an SUV rear-ended a car that had stopped on U.S. 41 due to merging traffic in a construction zone.
Possible U.S. Senate candidate can't explain spotty voting record, positions on gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Franklin businessman Scott Mayer is seriously thinking about taking on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin but struggled to answer basic political questions
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
