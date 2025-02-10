NFL offseason priorities include health and safety, kickoff evaluation and expanding replay assist
The NFL offseason won’t last long. By the time the Philadelphia Eagles complete their victory parade Friday, it’ll be less than two weeks until the scouting combine kicks off in Indianapolis. Free agency follows on March 10 with the two-day…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 10, 2025 at 9:29 PM
More from New Orleans after the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 – The Bucks host Golden State but could be without Damian Lillard (hamstring soreness). – The Badgers move up in the men’s top 25 polls, Marquette […]
South Central Conference Wrestling Tournament Championship Matches
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2025 at 7:43 PM
New tariffs could mean tough decisions for Wisconsin businesses
by bhague@wrn.com on February 10, 2025 at 7:21 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with James Vanderloo, Head at global freight forwarder OEC Group Milwaukee, who says businesses importing from Canada, Mexico and China are unlikely to take on the costs that come with new tariffs.
Local prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2025 at 5:46 PM
Boys Basketball Onalaska 63 Tomah 46 Royall 57 Necedah 15 Kickapoo 66 Brookwood 29 Girls Brookwood 49 Royall 47 Hillsboro 58 Necedah 34 (Carmen Erickson 27points for Hillsboro) Black River Falls 76 Nekoosa […]
Mauston Dominates South Central Conference Wrestling Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2025 at 5:45 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team claimed 8 conference champions on its home mats Friday night in the 2025 South Central Conference wrestling tournament. Mauston cruised to the conference tournament championship although Nekoosa won the […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee demonstration protests immigration crackdowns (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee protest of President Trump’s immigration crackdowns. Marchers gathered near the Mitchell Park Domes Sunday voiced displeasure with recent mass deportations of […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 10, 2025 at 12:09 PM
There’ll be no three-peat Super Bowl Champion after the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday – The Bucks, despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game, knocked […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republican lawmakers argue for bill reversing DPI standards (MADISON) At the Capitol, a Republican bill would reverse state Superintendent Jill Underly’s overhaul of how the Department of Public Instruction measures student achievement on […]
Terrace Heights annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Back by popular demand, Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston is thrilled to host its annual Valentine’s BINGO event once again! The public is welcome to come join the tenants at Terrace Heights on Tuesday, February 12, at 2 […]
