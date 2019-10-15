NFL officials erred in hands to the face penalty

According to an ESPN report, NFL officials erred when they called a second hands-to-the-face penalty against Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers on Monday night, allowing the Green Bay Packers to run the clock down and kick a game winning field goal. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said at the league’s fall meeting in Fort […]

