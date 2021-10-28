NFL draft: League makes no decision about 2024, so wait continues for Green Bay
Iceberg lettuce or spinach? Feeding America supplies food for program battling diabetes,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM
New program built on wisdom of experts from five health care providers provides education, daily meal plans and specially curated food boxes.
'Like a nightmare': Manitowoc teenager's dream to fix up her family home was set ablaze...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Makayla Green was on the brink of signing papers to make her great-grandma's home hers when it was severely damaged in suspected arson.
NFL draft: League makes no decision about 2024, so wait continues for Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Green Bay reportedly one of three cities under consideration to host the 2024 NFL draft. League makes no announcement at owners meeting.
Fox Valley cheese carver Troy Landwehr dies at 45, gained global recognition for his...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Troy Landwehr, well-known for his cheese carving, died Sunday at age 45.
Wisconsin barber known for stylish fades, straight razor shaves honed skills at an Indian...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Jose Arlequin crafted his hairstyling skills while attending an Indian boarding school and now plans to open a traditional barbershop in Wausau.
Pilot found dead after plane goes down in town of Maple Valley in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 3:29 AM
Dispatch center told the pilot appeared to be unresponsive before plane descended out of sight.
Packers switching Milwaukee radio stations for first time in nearly a century, from WTMJ...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Packers changing radio stations in southeastern Wisconsin, but programming will remain the same.
NFL approves another Green Bay Packers stock sale pending regulatory approval
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 11:27 PM
Packers can only use stock sale revenue for projects that provide benefits for fans, not for football operations.
'As dumb as a bag of hammers': Kevin Nicholson goes after fellow Republican Rebecca...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch's plan to use "ballot harvesting" in her bid for governor is getting mixed reviews from Republicans.
