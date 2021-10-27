NFL approves another Green Bay Packers stock sale pending regulatory approval
Packers can only use stock sale revenue for projects that provide benefits for fans, not for football operations.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Packers switching Milwaukee radio stations for first time in nearly a century, from WTMJ...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Packers changing radio stations in southeastern Wisconsin, but programming will remain the same.
'As dumb as a bag of hammers': Kevin Nicholson goes after fellow Republican Rebecca...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch's plan to use "ballot harvesting" in her bid for governor is getting mixed reviews from Republicans.
NFL draft: League makes no decision about 2024, so wait continues for Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 11:09 PM
Green Bay reportedly one of three cities under consideration to host the 2024 NFL draft. League makes no announcement at owners meeting.
Macco backtracks, says he isn't working with Hovde on whether to get in the race for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM
Rep. John Macco walked back his claim that he was working with another Republican to decide whether one of them should get in the governor's race.
Wisconsin legislature's attorneys say Madison acted reasonably during election audit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM
The Legislature's attorneys reached the conclusion a day after Senate Republicans announced they would investigate Madison's decision on ballots.
Green Bay area launches new effort to address homelessness in the region
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM
Community leaders on Wednesday laid out a blueprint they feel will help end homelessness in the Green Bay area.
UW System to follow federal vaccine mandate for employees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 9:57 PM
More than 20% of employees at some UW campuses have not yet been vaccinated.
Green Bay area unveils plan to prevent homelessness
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Rashad Cobb, of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, talks about the need for community involvement in order to reduce instances of homelessness in the region.
