Next Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection will be tough choice, includes nominees from Green Bay, Sheboygan, Wausau
Voting for 24th member of Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame open through end of January.
Green Bay School District prepares students, families for possibility of virtual learning...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM
As of Tuesday afternoon, 269 staff members were in quarantine or isolation, which is more than all of 2021 according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
WLUK meteorologist Pete Petoniak returns to his 'Good Day Wisconsin' co-hosting duties...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM
The station's director of meteorology and "Good Day Wisconsin" co-host has been off the air for seven weeks since testing positive for COVID-19.
Three Green Bay City Council members won't run again; seven face challenges in coming...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 1:27 PM
Seven candidates will vie for three vacant council seats and two incumbents are poised to run unopposed.
DNR asks for comments on environmental impact of proposed Enbridge oil pipeline reroute...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The DNR is asking for comments on an environmental impact report outlining how the reroute of Line 5 could impact animals, forests and water.
Alex Lasry calls for expanding voting rights, banning gerrymandering to 'strengthen...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM
On the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Lasry called for reforms to "strengthen American democracy."
Brown County spring elections: These candidates are running this spring for county or...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 2:33 AM
Contested seats in Brown include 9 of 12 Green Bay Council seats, 13 of 26 openings on County Board. Allouez, Suamico will choose village presidents.
What's on Aaron Rodgers' bingo card of Green Bay-area musts? Frosty Tip in Dyckesville?...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 12:13 AM
After 17 years of living in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers has a list of things everyone needs to do here, including supper clubs and the Zippin Pippin roller coaster at Bay Beach.
The De Pere school board approves a $155,000 contract for the district's next...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM
Chris Thompson will step into the role in July.
