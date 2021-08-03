Newsom, Kathryn (Kathy) Lynnea Age 52 of Friendship
Kathryn (Kathy) Lynnea Newsom, 52, of Friendship, WI passed away peacefully July 29, 2021 at UW Hospital Madison, WI from aggressive lung cancer. Her daughter Kasha, soulmate Mike Izzo, sister Ginny and nephew Chris Unterberger were by her side.
Kathy was born October 4th, 1968 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Ellis and Irene (Mitchell) Newsom. She graduated from A-F High School in 1987. In 1991 her daughter Kasha Newsom was born. In 2004, she met her soulmate Mike Izzo, whom Kathy considered her husband. Though they were not married, Mike stepped into the role as Kasha’s dad without hesitation.
Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to 80’s rock and watching classic and horror movies. She also enjoyed working on family genealogy and sharing family stories that otherwise would have been lost. Kathy loved animals and leaves behind her fur babies BuBu, Hopers and Aleera.
In 2017 Kathy created the AFHS Tribute Facebook page “Gone but Not Forgotten”, which pays respect to those who have died in the community she loved. This site has provided closure to many and gave a spotlight to those who may have otherwise been forgotten.
Kathy was always filled with love and generosity. She made sure to check on friends and family whether in person or virtual. She will dearly be missed and long remembered by all family and friends.
Kathy is preceded by her parents Ellis and Irene Newsom.
She is survived by her
Daughter – Kasha Newsom of Friendship, WI
Soulmate – Mike Izzo Friendship, WI
Sister – Ginny (David) Batie Hugoton, KS
Brother – Ben Newsom Lexington, KY
Sister – Belinda Newsom Stevens Point, WI
Bonus Sister – Wendy Izzo Oshkosh, WI
Further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends whom she considered family.
A sincere gratitude is extended to the amazing staff at UW Hospital in the TLC unit.
Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship on Wednesday, August 4th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., followed by a memorial service officiated by Pastor Terri Skildum. Following the service, the family extends an invitation to join them at Friendship Park to celebrate her life.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Vote to dissolve public access TV for Green Bay, Appleton could alienate a non-YouTube...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 12:38 AM
The city is weighing $10,000 in costs to get Spectrum channel 4 back on the air, and a committee recommended against it.
-
In private conversation, Ron Johnson accuses FBI of knowing more about planning for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2021 at 12:18 AM
The Washington Post obtained video of a conversation Johnson had after a political event in Wauwatosa during which he raised questions about FBI.
-
Brown County, De Pere, Oneida Nation health officials 'strongly recommend' masking indoors
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM
Brown County, De Pere, and Oneida Nation issued the joint statement after the county increased to a "substantial level" of transmission of the virus.
-
St. Norbert College requires masks indoors as COVID-19 delta variant spreads in Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM
The decision came after Brown County showed substantial transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, university officials said in a statement.
-
Milwaukee among 20 cities invited to consider bid for 2024 Democratic Convention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM
After the letdown from 2020, Milwaukee was among 20 cities to receive letter from DNC Chair Jamie Harrison to open the bid process for the 2024 event.
-
Kohl's is telling employees to mask up in COVID-19 hot spots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM
Kohl's announced the change Monday, following updated policies at other large retailers like Target and Walmart.
-
'This is madness': Between politics and public health, UW schools work to adapt for fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM
UW campuses are working to determine what new CDC guidance means for them. One politician's plan may not leave the decision in their hands.
-
30 Year Old Man Killed in Juneau County Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM
-
Klaus, Lawrence LaVere Age 82 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.