Newsom, Kathryn (Kathy) Lynnea Age 52 of Friendship

Kathryn (Kathy) Lynnea Newsom, 52, of Friendship, WI passed away peacefully July 29, 2021 at UW Hospital Madison, WI from aggressive lung cancer. Her daughter Kasha, soulmate Mike Izzo, sister Ginny and nephew Chris Unterberger were by her side.

Kathy was born October 4th, 1968 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Ellis and Irene (Mitchell) Newsom. She graduated from A-F High School in 1987. In 1991 her daughter Kasha Newsom was born. In 2004, she met her soulmate Mike Izzo, whom Kathy considered her husband. Though they were not married, Mike stepped into the role as Kasha’s dad without hesitation.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to 80’s rock and watching classic and horror movies. She also enjoyed working on family genealogy and sharing family stories that otherwise would have been lost. Kathy loved animals and leaves behind her fur babies BuBu, Hopers and Aleera.

In 2017 Kathy created the AFHS Tribute Facebook page “Gone but Not Forgotten”, which pays respect to those who have died in the community she loved. This site has provided closure to many and gave a spotlight to those who may have otherwise been forgotten.

Kathy was always filled with love and generosity. She made sure to check on friends and family whether in person or virtual. She will dearly be missed and long remembered by all family and friends.

Kathy is preceded by her parents Ellis and Irene Newsom.

She is survived by her

Daughter – Kasha Newsom of Friendship, WI

Soulmate – Mike Izzo Friendship, WI

Sister – Ginny (David) Batie Hugoton, KS

Brother – Ben Newsom Lexington, KY

Sister – Belinda Newsom Stevens Point, WI

Bonus Sister – Wendy Izzo Oshkosh, WI

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends whom she considered family.

A sincere gratitude is extended to the amazing staff at UW Hospital in the TLC unit.

Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship on Wednesday, August 4th from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., followed by a memorial service officiated by Pastor Terri Skildum. Following the service, the family extends an invitation to join them at Friendship Park to celebrate her life.

Source: WRJC.com







