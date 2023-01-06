Newsmax – Pope Benedict wanted a simple funeral. There’s no evidence he asked that Biden not attend
“Pope Benedict XVI and the Vatican requested that President Biden not attend Benedict’s funeral.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Door County room taxes to fund grant program for projects that benefit tourism, residents
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 10:09 PM
The Community Investment Fund was launched by Destination Door County to benefit local projects while enhancing the county's tourism industry.
-
Wisconsin will ban TikTok on all state devices over cybersecurity concerns, Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 8:14 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced he would issue an executive order banning the video sharing app TikTok from state devices over Chinese espionage concerns.
-
Republicans hope to pass a constitutional amendment stripping the governor of sole...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM
Republican lawmakers hope to include a constitutional amendment on the April ballot stripping Gov. Tony Evers' sole authority over how to spend federal funds.
-
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM
LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader of the Senate Republicans has shown support for the idea.
-
Lakeshore entrepreneur starts Honest Cannabis Company, selling CBD-infused coffee
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM
Joshua Dudley participated in business pitch contests and took first in the Level Up Pitch Contest in Manitowoc.
-
Green Bay police report fewer shots-fired cases in 2022 than in 2021, credit factors from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM
There were 61 shots-fired cases in 2022 compared with 82 in 2022, according to the police department.
-
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking a constitutional amendment on cash bail....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to move quickly to push forward a constitutional amendment allowing judges to consider more factors when setting cash bail.
-
Search Warrant Leads to Charges Against Juneau County Jail Inmate
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/5
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM
