New York isn't alone when it comes to granting driver's licenses to immigrants without legal status
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced legal action against New York officials over a 2019 state law allowing immigrants to obtain state-issued driver’s license regardless of legal status. But the Empire State isn’t alone in having such a mandate…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 6:03 PM
On Tuesday, February 18 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 81 Adams-Friendship 41 Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 29 (Layla Marty 19points) Necedah 32 Brookwood 27 (Hannah Hunkins 11points) Bangor 63 New Lisbon 27 Cashton 44 Hillsboro 41 Altoona 52 Tomah 38 Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 13 […]
-
Hot Start Lifts Bangor Boys by New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:49 PM
The Bangor Cardinals got off to a fast start and never looked back in an 81-53 victory over New Lisbon Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball action. Bangor had early leads of 10-0 and 20-2, the Rockets got back within 13 but that was […]
-
Mauston Girls Blast Adams-Friendship with Hot Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:48 PM
The Mauston girls handled things Tuesday night as they went 10-19 from beyond the 3 point arc and cruised to a 81-41 win at Adams=Friendship. Transition basketball was on display with multiple run outs leading to Bre Heller topping all scorers with […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two ninth graders detained for allegedly planning school shooting (CAMPBELLSPORT) Plans for a school shooting at a northeast Wisconsin school are averted. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that two ninth grade students […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 12, 2025 at 12:02 PM
Marquette ends 3-game slide, knocking off DePaul 68-58. – The Bucks head into the all-star break with a matchup at Minnesota tonight – Marquette and Wisconsin will hook up in women’s college volleyball later this year.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 12, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Rothman concerned about proposed changes to NIH funding (MADISON) Proposed changes to grant funding by the National Institutes for Health could have serious consequences for the Universities of Wisconsin. A federal judge on Monday blocked the […]
-
Hillsboro Man Involved in Head on Collision Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 6:09 PM
A two vehicle head on crash on Pierce Hill rd in the town of Viroqua at approximately 7:15am MondayFebruary 10th. Robert Brand age 21 of Hillsboro, WI was traveling west on Pierce Hill rd and attempted topass two vehicles while approaching a knoll. […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 6:08 PM
Girls Basketball Royall 59 La Farge 37 Holmen 54 Tomah 20 Viroqua 68 Brookwood 60 Wonewoc-Center 39 Seneca 28 Boys Basketball Adams-Friendship 51 Markesan 44 Tomah 83 Viroqua 37 Girls Hockey Badger Lightning 3 Viroqua 1
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.