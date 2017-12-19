New York City mayor pushes progressive message in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a crowd Tuesday in Iowa that Democrats must embrace a progressive agenda to win elections in 2018, emphasizing that it means clearly addressing such issues as income…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.