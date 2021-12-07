New Wisconsin law bans cellphone use while driving near roadside emergencies, adds other safety rules
The law, meant to protect first responders, enacts similar rules to those for driving in construction zones.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Photos: Green Bay Packers's Adrian Amos host holiday shopping event for local youth
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 5:15 AM
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos surprises local youth with holiday shopping event, each child received a $350 gift card, at DICK'S Sporting Goods
-
New Wisconsin law bans cellphone use while driving near roadside emergencies, adds other...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 7, 2021 at 12:31 AM
The law, meant to protect first responders, enacts similar rules to those for driving in construction zones.
-
Rebecca Kleefisch accuses education conference of promoting critical race theory....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 12:28 AM
A training session labeled CRT was really about "culturally responsive teaching," educators said after Kleefisch raised alarms in a campaign video.
-
Evers signs bipartisan bills on sexual assault evidence collection
by Bob Hague on December 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM
New state laws should ensure that evidence in sexual assault cases is processed promptly. At Monday’s bill signing, Attorney General Josh Kaul says a backlog of sexual assault kits led to the bipartisan legislation. “One of the things […]
-
Green Bay Packers plan job fair Tuesday to find Lambeau Field workers for rest of season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM
Part-time and seasonal jobs are available in guest services, security and other areas.
-
Parents can get get children 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 at Neville Museum on Tuesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2021 at 9:02 PM
The Neville Museum will open as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children. Walk-ins are welcome.
-
Mauston Police Warn Residents About Holding Parade
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM
-
DHS: Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM
-
Governor Evers Vetoes 5 Anti-Abortion Bills
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.