New Wisconsin county health rankings released

New rankings show the healthiest and least healthy counties in Wisconsin. Ozaukee County ranks the healthiest and Menominee the least healthy, according to new County Health Rankings & Roadmaps data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. This year’s analysis finds counties with well-resourced civic infrastructure have higher rates of high school completion, higher […] Source: WRN.com







