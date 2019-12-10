New wedding, events venue coming to Green Bay area| Streetwise
The owners of the Black Sheep Pub & Grill will get into the wedding and events business. A wedding and event hall expansion will be ready for happy couples beginning in September 2020.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin man’s school shooter-like appearance was a Halloween joke, not a ‘te...51 mins ago
- Wood County Inspections: Restaurant sauces missing date mark, labels2 hours ago
- Brewers re-sign Claudio to 1-year deal13 hours ago
- WI National Guard general resigns after scathing report on botched sexual assault investig...14 hours ago
- Wisconsin National Guard chief resigns after report shows sexual assault investigations vi...15 hours ago
- Brandau, Robert “Bob” R. Age 90 of Rural Wilton15 hours ago
- Waukesha South student out of hospital and in court16 hours ago
- Roalkvan, David Allen Age 67 of Cashton and formerly of Elroy16 hours ago
- Thanksgiving Day Accident Could Lead to Hit and Run Charges16 hours ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment2 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.