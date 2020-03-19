New Website Consolidates COVID-19 Information

There is a new website available for Wisconsin residents with all coronavirus-related government topics. Governor Evers says people will be able to find information from multiple government agencies and sign-up for alerts. That web address is Wisconsin-dot-Gov-slash-COVID 19.

Source: WRJC.com





