New UW student enrollment numbers highest since 2018

The University of Wisconsin System is seeing the highest number of new student enrollments since before the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state. System officials released preliminary estimates Thursday that show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, were enrolled…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







