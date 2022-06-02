New UW president wants to continue tuition freeze

The University of Wisconsin System’s new president wants to continue a freeze on tuition for in-state undergraduates. Jay Rothman took over as president on Wednesday and held a short question-and-answer session with reporters on Thursday. He said system officials plan…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.