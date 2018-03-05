New Uniforms for Monroe County Sheriff and Deputies

Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins wants to make the public aware that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is changing the color of its uniform. This transition will take place over the rest of the year for 2018 into early summer of 2019.

The new uniform is a silver tan shirt with black pants. You may also see this uniform worn with a black tactical vest. Attached is a picture of the present and new uniform worn by Sgt Ryan Lee and Sheriff Scott Perkins (the Sheriff is wearing the new style uniform).

A new shoulder patch is also being implemented as well. This change has just started and the Sheriff wants the public to be aware so when they see the new colors they will know it is a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy. New Shoulder Patch 2018-1

Source: WRJC.com

