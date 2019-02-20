New Study Estimates Cost of Medicaid Expansion

A new study says Medicaid Expansion will cost Wisconsin taxpayers 600 million dollars per year. The findings by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty along with U-W Economist Noah Williams are welcomed by Republican lawmakers. Democratic Governor Tony Evers says he thinks Republican opposition to accepting the federal Medicaid expansion is based on anti-federal government feelings and and opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Evers plans to accept more federal Medicaid money to make BadgerCare available to 76-thousand more people.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.