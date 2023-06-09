New study details fentanyl’s toll in Wisconsin

A new report details the scourge of fentanyl in Wisconsin. The findings by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, finds the synthetic opioid painkiller is the number one killer of Wisconsinites ages 25 to 54. According to the report Silent Killer: The Fentanyl Epidemic in Wisconsin, synthetic opioid deaths increased more […] Source: WRN.com







