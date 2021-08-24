New state website provide details on tax allocations

A new website can show you where your state tax dollars are spent. The information is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. It reveals that 36 percent of state taxes go to K-12 schools, 16 percent to health-care programs like BadgerCare, eight percent to local property tax relief, 7 percent to the Department of […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.