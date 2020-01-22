New Proposal Would Require All Middle, High School Students To Learn About Holocaust

The author of The Holocaust Education Act is looking for co-sponsors at the Wisconsin Legislature. That new bill would require all middle and high schools in the state to teach students about the Holocaust. Milwaukee’s Holocaust Education Resource Center is the measure’s biggest supporter. An audit report from the Jewish Community Relations Council finds anti-Semitic incidents increased by 143 percent between 2016 and last year. A study published in the Washington Post revealed one-in-five millennials don’t know what the Holocaust was. A dozen states already have similar laws in place.

