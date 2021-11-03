New police recruits face an average hiring process time of over a year, Green Bay Police Department says
It may take another year before 10 vacancies in the Green Bay Police Department are filled
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay Police Department gave Rep. Shae Sortwell advance notice of newspaper's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM
"You and I don't get advanced notice that the police are going to release a police report on us," a media law expert says in questioning favoritism.
Wisconsin expecting 172,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for children 5-11
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM
The doses will be distributed throughout the state but primarily going to healthcare settings, local health departments and pharmacies.
Survivor in Kenosha shootings could testify Wednesday against Kyle Rittenhouse
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM
A social influencer who livestreamed the night Kyle Rittenhouse killed two people at protests in Kenosha will start Wednesday's trial testimony
Red Cliff project emphasizes need for increased housing funding in Indian Country in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Red Cliff has used the HUD funds to buy 10 new pre-manufactured homes, 12 new rental units and renovations to an apartment building.
Amount raised from Wisconsin wheel taxes triples in four years, new report shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM
In fiscal 2017, drivers paid $20.7 million in wheel taxes. In the fiscal year that ended this summer, that rose to $62.8 million, or three times as much.
Auman, Sharon D. Age 82 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM
Thonesen, Harry M. Age 90 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2021 at 8:20 PM
The identity of Michael Gableman's 'Carol M.' is a mystery no longer, but the names of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM
The mystery of Carol — the woman reviewing Wisconsin's election at taxpayer expense — has been solved. Who is helping her remains a puzzle.
