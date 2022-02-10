New Option to Assist Out-Of-Pocket Costs at MBMC

Patients at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston have a new option to assist with out-of-pocket healthcare costs. CareCredit is a credit card that can be used for your family’s out-of-pocket health and wellness expenses that are not covered by medical insurance.

Special financing options are available that you may not get with other cards; and approval is based on minimum qualifications. The card is a great way to improve your credit score.

To see if you qualify for CareCredit visit www.carecredit.com/apply/. You can also call 1-800-677-0718 or visit Mile Bluff Medical Center for a CareCredit application.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.