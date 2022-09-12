New Memorial at Wisconsin State Patrol Academy Honors Fallen Troopers

A new monument at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy pays tribute to state troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Fallen Heroes Memorial was dedicated during a ceremony Friday at Fort McCoy. This is the first memorial dedicated solely in the honor of the eight state troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the Wisconsin State Patrol. Department of Transportation Director Craig Thompson said, “we know their contributions mattered. There are many who are alive and safe today because these fallen troopers were carrying out the vital mission of the State Patrol.”

Source: WRJC.com







