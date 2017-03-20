New memo shows higher private school voucher payments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Taxpayer-funded payments to children choosing to attend private schools using a voucher will increase an estimated $217 per-student in each of the next two years.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- NFL: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey found41 mins ago
- Kuwait censors pull Disney’s Beauty and the Beast for edits49 mins ago
- Torgerson Trial: Witness: I helped my ex-boyfriend hide Low’s body52 mins ago
- Hope, despair for families of missing kids53 mins ago
- Justice faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis protests1 hour ago
- Vernon County Sheriff John Spears Reports1 hour ago
- Rural Wisconsin takes hit in GOP health plan after backing Donald Trump1 hour ago
- Wisconsin GOP moving to call for constitutional convention2 hours ago
- Supreme Court seems divided in property rights dispute2 hours ago
- Letter To The Editor: The Gut Of The Community Was Right!2 hours ago
- Officer with cancer to go bald for a cause3 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay Common Council To Consider Resolution Regarding Campaign Finance Reform3 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.