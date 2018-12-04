New Lisbon’s Late Surge Lifts them to Victory Over Lady Golden Eagles

The New Lisbon Lady Rockets used a 17-2 run to finish the game to knock of the Mauston Golden Eagles last night. Mya Delgado led all scorers with 20 points for New Lisbon who moves to 1-5 on the season with the 57-46 victory. Libby Rogers had 13 points and Tess Bigalke had 10 for the Rockets who host Brookwood Thursday night. Mauston was led by Kiandra Spaulding who had a team high 18 points, Lauren Franek had 10 points and Bridgett Gunther chipped in with 8 points. Mauston falls to 0-4 on the season and takes on New Glarus Saturday at Just-a-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

