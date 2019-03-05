New Lisbon Woman Faces Child Abuse Charge

A New Lisbon woman is facing a charge of Physical Abuse to a Child. A Child told authorities she had her hair pulled and had been choked by 35 year old Ashley Cornwell. The dispute was over use of a cell phone according to the criminal complaint. The victim alleged Cornwell was drunk at the time. Cornwell told authorities the victim had been in a fight with another girl and received injuries during that dispute. Cornwell told authorities there had been similar situations like this in the past.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.