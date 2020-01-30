New Lisbon Woman Faces 4th Offense OWI after Screaming at a Local Gas Station

A New Lisbon woman is facing her 4th Offense OWI after she claimed someone was trying to kill her at a gas station on January 25th. A Juneau County deputy was informed by a New Lisbon gas station attendant that a woman identified as 54 year old Deborah Bennett was running in and out of the gas station claiming someone was trying to kill her. Bennett then proceeded to pump gas and drive away. She was headed toward the City of New Lisbon. Authorities located Bennett’s vehicle parked awkwardly in a New Lisbon driveway. Bennett was inside the vehicle continuing to scream. She claimed she needed a cigarette and that people were trying to kill her. Authorities could tell she was not in a right state of mind. Bennett also smashed an ice scraper up against a window until the scraper broke. She eventually unlocked her door and authorities placed her in hand cuffs for her own safety. Bennett admitted to being on Tramadol and Meth. Bennett was taken to the hospital for a blood draw before being transported to Juneau County Jail. She also faces charges of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

