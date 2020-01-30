New Lisbon Woman Faces 4th Offense OWI after Screaming at a Local Gas Station
A New Lisbon woman is facing her 4th Offense OWI after she claimed someone was trying to kill her at a gas station on January 25th. A Juneau County deputy was informed by a New Lisbon gas station attendant that a woman identified as 54 year old Deborah Bennett was running in and out of the gas station claiming someone was trying to kill her. Bennett then proceeded to pump gas and drive away. She was headed toward the City of New Lisbon. Authorities located Bennett’s vehicle parked awkwardly in a New Lisbon driveway. Bennett was inside the vehicle continuing to scream. She claimed she needed a cigarette and that people were trying to kill her. Authorities could tell she was not in a right state of mind. Bennett also smashed an ice scraper up against a window until the scraper broke. She eventually unlocked her door and authorities placed her in hand cuffs for her own safety. Bennett admitted to being on Tramadol and Meth. Bennett was taken to the hospital for a blood draw before being transported to Juneau County Jail. She also faces charges of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Plover brothers in line to become owners of Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; city approvals still...31 mins ago
- Wisconsin lawmakers announce sweeping plan to regulate PFAS contamination in water39 mins ago
- Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company owner accused of stealing $21,000 from 83 farmers45 mins ago
- New Lisbon Woman Faces 4th Offense OWI after Screaming at a Local Gas Station2 hours ago
- Mauston Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery2 hours ago
- Dispute on Division Street leads to Charges against Mauston Man2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farm Groups Praise Signing of USMCA12 hours ago
- FSA: Producers Should Enroll Soon in ARC, PLC Programs12 hours ago
- PDPW Planning for Annual Cornerstone Dairy Academy12 hours ago
- Scott Walker to deliver keynote speech in Missouri24 hours ago
- Evers announces student debt task force1 day ago
- Packers make it official, announce the hiring of new defensive backs coach1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.