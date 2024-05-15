New Lisbon Track & Field Top Finishers at SBC Championship Meet
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Tuesday at the Scenic Bluffs conference meet at Royal. The boys team finished 3rd and the girls team finished 4th. New Lisbon’s Conference Champions were
Blake Smith in the Shot Put
Jake Cox in the long jump
The 4 x 200 relay team of Jake Cox, Jamesen Pfaff, Jude Keltner, and Carson Welter
And Heidi Mathes in the long jump.
Finishing in the top three and earning medals also were
Chloe Pfaff, Claire Haske, Heidi Mathes, and Alivia Bailey with a second place finish in the 4 x 400 relay
Jameson Barker with a second place finish in 110 hurdles
Blake Smith with a third place finish in the Discus
Tre Bailey with a third place finish in the Shot Put
and Eliza Curtis, Claire Haske, Alivia Bailey, and Klarissa Earhart in the 4 x 800 relay.
Next up is the regional meet in Cashton on Monday for the Rockets.
Source: WRJC.com
-
