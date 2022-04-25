New Lisbon Track & Field Competes in Cashton

The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Saturday at the Cashton Invitational alongside 13 other teams. The girls team finished in 10th place and the boys team took home second place.

Placing in the top three were:

Malakai Dunham, Matthew Bennet, Jake Cox, and Keagan Shankle in the 4 x 800 relay

Tristin Miller 2nd in the 100 meter dash and 3rd in the 200 meter dash

Carson Welter, Dalton Stanchfield, Jameson Baker, and Jake Cox in the 4 x 100 meter relay

Malakai Dunham 3rd in the 3200 meter run

Nikita Shankle 3rd in the high jump

Keagan Shankle 2nd in the triple jump.

The 4 x 200 relay team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Nikita Shankle, and Tristin Miller also set a new school record with a time of 1:36.40 surpassing the mark set back in 2003 of 1:37 by Jeff Pfaff, Brian Bailey, Nick Marden, and Cody Cracker.

