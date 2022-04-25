New Lisbon Track & Field Competes in Cashton
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Saturday at the Cashton Invitational alongside 13 other teams. The girls team finished in 10th place and the boys team took home second place.
Placing in the top three were:
Malakai Dunham, Matthew Bennet, Jake Cox, and Keagan Shankle in the 4 x 800 relay
Tristin Miller 2nd in the 100 meter dash and 3rd in the 200 meter dash
Carson Welter, Dalton Stanchfield, Jameson Baker, and Jake Cox in the 4 x 100 meter relay
Malakai Dunham 3rd in the 3200 meter run
Nikita Shankle 3rd in the high jump
Keagan Shankle 2nd in the triple jump.
The 4 x 200 relay team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Nikita Shankle, and Tristin Miller also set a new school record with a time of 1:36.40 surpassing the mark set back in 2003 of 1:37 by Jeff Pfaff, Brian Bailey, Nick Marden, and Cody Cracker.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Tim Michels says he'll refuse PAC money, casts himself as an outsider candidate in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 8:25 PM
Businessman Michels launched a video Sunday afternoon promising to "turn Madison upside down" and disparaging establishment Republicans.
-
Estranged Green Bay couple found dead in west-side home; 2 others inside house are unhurt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Responding agencies included the Green Bay Police Department, medical examiners, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC News on April 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM
-
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes in Cashton
by WRJC News on April 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM
-
Wausau has 'forever chemicals' throughout its water system. What the city does next could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM
No other Wisconsin municipality has faced a similar contamination, with PFAS found in all municipal water wells.
-
2 residents injured in Sunday night kitchen fire in Green Bay that displaces six
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM
Emergency services were dispatched at 8 p.m. Sunday night to 414 S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay for a structure fire coming from the second-floor kitchen of the house.
-
Bice: Democratic U.S. Senate candidates can't quit Amazon even while criticizing its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 1:01 PM
Democrats running for Senate are united in criticism of Amazon for its union-busting efforts. The Dems are also united in relying on the mega-retailer.
-
Prices for groceries, gas and more are rising fast. Here's how that's impacting consumers...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
As prices on fuel and groceries continue to increase across the state, customers have found ways to combat such high prices as they wonder when things will return back to normal.
-
Three years after historic flood, a Green Bay homeowner is still out of her house; the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
After Green Bay's worst flood in 30 years, the city has ideas on how to be more flood resilient but some have been slow to implement.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.