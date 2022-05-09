New Lisbon Track & Field Competes at Ginger Morrey Invite

The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Saturday at the Ginger Morrey Invitational at Riverdale High School in Muscoda Wisconsin. There were 11 schools competing at the meet and the girls took 5th place while the boys outscored Riverdale and Ithaca in the final events of the day to take the meet title.

Leading the way for the boys and girls on this very successful day where:

Tristin Miller with a 1st place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.36 seconds

Nikita Shankle with a 1st place in the high jump with a jump of 6” 4” tieing the meet record.

Those earning second place finished were:

Both the boys and girls 4 x 800 relay teams of

Devan Minard, Matthew Bennet, Malakai Dunham, and Keagan Shankle

and

Megan Jones, Eliza Curtis, Claire Haske, and Rachel Homan

Dylan O’Brien in the 110 Meter Hurdles

Claire Haske in the 400 Meter Dash

Tristin Miller in the 200 meter dash

Mackenzie Shankle in shot put

And Megan Jones in the long jump

Those earning 3rd place finishes were:

Jameson Barker in the 110 meter hurdles

The 4 x 100 relay team of

Austin Hare, Jameson Barker, Carson Welter, Jake Cox

The 4 x 200 relay team of

Austin Hare, Dylan O’Brien, Carson Welter, and Jake Cox

Megan Jones in the 300 Meter Hurdles

Malakai Dunham in the 3200 meter run

And

Ethan Dvorak in the High Jump

New Lisbon will be hosting the Scenic Bluffs Conference Track meet on Tuesday May 17th

