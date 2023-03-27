New Lisbon Track & Field Closes Out Indoor Season at UWL

The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed against 23 other teams Saturday at UW La Crosse. We continue to gain valuable experience for our young athletes and our seasoned athletes are able to get much needed reps in. Finishing in the top 8 and scoring points for the girls team was the 4 x 800 relay team of Klarissa Earhart, Allison Maulsby, Sophia Wolf, and Rachel Homan.

The boys had another strong showing and placed 7th out the 23 teams. Scoring points on the boys side were:

Nikita Shankle with a second place finish in high jump and a 7th place finish in the 55 meter dash.

Chris Hart with a 3rd place finish in the 55 meter hurdles.

Jameson Barker with a 5th place finish in the 55 meter hurdles.

Dalton Stanchfield with a 4th place finish in long jump and 8th place finish in triple jump.

The 4 x 200 relay team of Austin Hare, Carson Welter, Braden Miller, and Jake Cox with a 8th place finish.

The 4 x 400 relay team of Jameson Barker, Jake Cox, Carson Welter, and Chris Hart with a 6th place finish.

This wraps up the indoor portion of the season and we will now start preparing for our first outdoor meet scheduled in Holmen on April 4th.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.