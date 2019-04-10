New Lisbon Track & Field 1st Place Results from A-F Triangular
The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed last night at the Adams Friendship Triangular with Wisconsin Dells and Adams-Friendship. It was windy and cold, but the athletes fought through and performed well.
Taking first place on the men’ side:
Owen Jones Mile
Devan Minard 110 Hurdles
Eugene Taylor, Ean Quarne, 4 x 800 meter relay
Colten Stickney, Holden Rydmark
Eugene Taylor, Rylan Gerke, 4 x 400 meter relay
Holden Rydmark, Owen Jones
Holden Rydmark in the High Jump
Holden Rydmark in the Long Jump
Gunnar Pederson in the Triple Jump
Taking first place on the woman’s side:
Tess Bigalke 100 Meter Dash
Jaiden Hart 200 Meter Dash
Catrina Johnson Mile
Amelia Retzlaff Discus
Catrina Johnson Long Jump
The future of the program is also very exciting as the Middle School competed at the meet also. Taking first in their events for the Middle School:
Megan Jones 200 Meter Dash
Claire Haske 400 Meter Dash
Nikita Shankle 400 Meter Dash
Megan Jones 100 Hurdles
Eliza Villenauve, Janiah Madsen, 4 x 100 Relay
Claire Haske and Megan Jones
Chris Hart 100 Hurdles
Nikita Shankle Discus
Ashton Pfaff High Jump
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Newborn dies after found in Marshfield hospital parking lot, tied up in plastic bag; paren...11 hours ago
- Lisa Neubauer concedes Supreme Court race, prepares Appeals Court re-election bid11 hours ago
- Appeals court sides with Gov. Tony Evers' appointments as Senate leader puts off conf...11 hours ago
- New Lisbon Track & Field 1st Place Results from A-F Triangular11 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/911 hours ago
- Stekel No-Hits Necedah Cardinals in Hillsboro’s 12-0 Victory in SBC11 hours ago
- Chris Kroeze to Perform at Wisconsin FFA Convention16 hours ago
- No Legislative Action on Deer Carcass Bill16 hours ago
- Wisconsin Holstein Youth to be Honored at Nationals16 hours ago
- Jim Steineke – Steineke hits, misses on claim Evers won't meet17 hours ago
- Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits ...4 days ago
- Daniel Riemer – State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim6 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.