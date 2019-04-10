New Lisbon Track & Field 1st Place Results from A-F Triangular

The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed last night at the Adams Friendship Triangular with Wisconsin Dells and Adams-Friendship. It was windy and cold, but the athletes fought through and performed well.

Taking first place on the men’ side:

Owen Jones Mile

Devan Minard 110 Hurdles

Eugene Taylor, Ean Quarne, 4 x 800 meter relay

Colten Stickney, Holden Rydmark

Eugene Taylor, Rylan Gerke, 4 x 400 meter relay

Holden Rydmark, Owen Jones

Holden Rydmark in the High Jump

Holden Rydmark in the Long Jump

Gunnar Pederson in the Triple Jump

Taking first place on the woman’s side:

Tess Bigalke 100 Meter Dash

Jaiden Hart 200 Meter Dash

Catrina Johnson Mile

Amelia Retzlaff Discus

Catrina Johnson Long Jump

The future of the program is also very exciting as the Middle School competed at the meet also. Taking first in their events for the Middle School:

Megan Jones 200 Meter Dash

Claire Haske 400 Meter Dash

Nikita Shankle 400 Meter Dash

Megan Jones 100 Hurdles

Eliza Villenauve, Janiah Madsen, 4 x 100 Relay

Claire Haske and Megan Jones

Chris Hart 100 Hurdles

Nikita Shankle Discus

Ashton Pfaff High Jump

Source: WRJC.com





