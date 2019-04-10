New Lisbon Track & Field 1st Place Results from A-F Triangular

The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed last night at the Adams Friendship Triangular with Wisconsin Dells and Adams-Friendship.  It was windy and cold, but the athletes fought through and performed well.

 

Taking first place on the men’ side:

 

Owen Jones                                                     Mile

Devan Minard                                                  110 Hurdles

Eugene Taylor, Ean Quarne,                        4 x 800 meter relay

Colten Stickney, Holden Rydmark

Eugene Taylor, Rylan Gerke,                        4 x 400 meter relay

Holden Rydmark, Owen Jones

Holden Rydmark in the                                  High Jump

Holden Rydmark in the                                  Long Jump

Gunnar Pederson in the                                 Triple Jump

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taking first place on the woman’s side:

 

Tess Bigalke                                                     100 Meter Dash

Jaiden Hart                                                       200 Meter Dash

Catrina Johnson                                              Mile

Amelia Retzlaff                                               Discus

Catrina Johnson                                              Long Jump

 

The future of the program is also very exciting as the Middle School competed at the meet also.  Taking first in their events for the Middle School:

Megan Jones                                                   200 Meter Dash

Claire Haske                                                     400 Meter Dash

Nikita Shankle                                                 400 Meter Dash

Megan Jones                                                   100 Hurdles

Eliza Villenauve, Janiah Madsen,                 4 x 100 Relay

Claire Haske and Megan Jones

Chris Hart                                                         100 Hurdles

Nikita Shankle                                                 Discus

Ashton Pfaff                                                    High Jump

Source: WRJC.com


