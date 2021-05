New Lisbon Summer Food Service Program

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, The New Lisbon School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The following locations will be serving the free meals this summer:

School District of New Lisbon-Multi-Purpose Room: June 7-June 25, 2021 Time: 10:45-11:30

July 26- August 6, 2021 Time: 11:00-11:30

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Mark Toelle,

Source: WRJC.com







