New Lisbon School District Taking Snowplowing Bids

The School District of New Lisbon is accepting bids for the removal of snow from the school parking lot and driveways. We are requesting 1-year and 3-year bids. Removal is to be completed when the snow accumulates to a depth of two inches or more on the parking lot. Removal is to be completed before 6:00 a.m. on days school is in session and at other times when requested by school officials. When bidding, please specify the type of equipment to be used, and the approximate length of time to remove a four-inch snowfall from the parking lot. Bids should include the rate charged per hour for the specific equipment and operator, along with a copy of insurance certificates for all equipment and operators. Questions can be directed to Jeff Jereb at (608) 547-0470 or j.jereb@nlsd.k12.wi.us. Bids can be submitted to: School District of New Lisbon, Snow Removal Bid, 500 S. Forest St., New Lisbon, WI 53950 or j.jereb@nlsd.k12.wi.us on or before 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021. Bids received after the noted time will not be considered unless waived by the Director of Building and Grounds. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept the bid considered most advantageous to the School District of New Lisbon.

