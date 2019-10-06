New Lisbon School District Set for Homecoming Week Activities

New Lisbon High School begins its annual Homecoming week Monday. The high schoolers will begin Monday with the dress of day theme of “Merica Monday”. Tuesday will be Hawaiian dress up day followed by decade’s day blackout day and Rocket pride day on Friday. On Thursday will be Volleyball vs Wonewoc-Center beginning at 6pm followed by the pep rally. The Homecoming parade will take place Friday at 1:30. The football game will begin Friday at 7pm against Hillsboro. The Homecoming dance will be Saturday with the Grand March scheduled for 8:30.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.