New Lisbon School Board Primary Election Results

Here are the results from the New Lisbon School Board Primary Race.  The top 6 Candidates move on to the general election to be held in April.  There are currently 3 open seats on the NL School Board.  

 

Eileen Bunker                                    180

Thomas Lowe                                    166

Kevin Weinshrott (I)                          149

Mark W. Toelle                                 126

Bryanna Moravek-Miller               78

Heather Flietner                               64

Jamie L. Bennett                              62 (Eliminated)

Source: WRJC.com



