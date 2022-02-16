New Lisbon School Board Primary Election Results

Here are the results from the New Lisbon School Board Primary Race. The top 6 Candidates move on to the general election to be held in April. There are currently 3 open seats on the NL School Board.

Eileen Bunker 180

Thomas Lowe 166

Kevin Weinshrott (I) 149

Mark W. Toelle 126

Bryanna Moravek-Miller 78

Heather Flietner 64

Jamie L. Bennett 62 (Eliminated)

Source: WRJC.com







