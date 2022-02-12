New Lisbon School Board Candidate Interviews
Source: WRJC.com
-
Sturgeon spearers find success as season kicks off
by Oshkosh Northwestern on February 12, 2022 at 11:03 PM
The biggest fish as of early afternoon was 138.2 pounds and 76.1 inches long, caught on Lake Poygan.
-
Fond du Lac Sturgeon Spectacular celebrates the spearing season
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM
A variety of events including a 5k run/walk, curling, ice and snow sculpting brought warms smiles on a cold day.
-
New Lisbon School Board Candidate Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM
-
Election conspiracy theorist Timothy Ramthun enters race for governor, putting Donald...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun entered the race for governor Saturday, ensuring the 2022 race will be all about the 2020 presidential election.
-
Wisconsin agencies and nonprofits working to address economic issues can start to do so...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2022 at 7:35 PM
Another round of Workforce Innovation Grants is going to be available. Agencies and nonprofits interested in receiving a grant can apply soon.
-
Police identify Green Bay man killed in Rockland car crash Friday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM
The 34-year-old died Friday after his car collided with a truck.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/11
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2022 at 2:04 PM
-
Kwik Trip invites customers to bring their own cups after saying its disposable ones were...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 12, 2022 at 12:12 AM
Kwik Trip will give guests bringing their own cups 99-cent refills for any size container.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows lower court's ban on the use of ballot drop boxes for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2022 at 11:27 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court could change course on the issue between now and April.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.