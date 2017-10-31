New Lisbon School Board Approves Tax Levy and 2017-2018 Budget

The New Lisbon School Board adopted its budget and tax levy for the 2017-2018 school year at a special board meeting Monday evening. The total expenditures and other financing uses budget was approved at about $7.6 million and the total tax levy at about $3.6 million. Superintendent Dennis Birr said the difference between this final data and the preliminary budget adoption was an increase in full time equivalency student count, state aid, and equalized value compared to what was expected in July. With a tax levy less than expected, the mill rate dropped 83 cents to $9.56 per $1,000. However, Birr said that the district is running a $50,000 deficit with this budget because the school board approved the hiring of an additional 4th grade teacher.

The school board also approved the resignation of special education teacher, Aaron Anderson, and tabled the hiring of another special education teacher till the second semester of the school year. The school district will hire a long term substitute to fill in the position till that time.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.