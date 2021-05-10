New Lisbon Rockets find Success at Ginger Morrey Track & Field Invite

The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed at the Ginger Morrey Track and Field Invitational Saturday alongside Ithaca, Wonewoc Center, Seneca, Riverdale, Royall, Cuba City, Iowa-Grant, Boscobel, Desoto, North Crawford and Southwestern. Our boys team took 3rd place overall and our girls team took 6th overall.

Individually for the Rockets:

Owen Jones swept the distance races with first places in the 800, mile, and 2 mile. The 4 x 200 team of Chris Hart, Carson Welter, Austin Hare, and Dylan O’Brien brought home second. The 4 x 800 team of Devan Menard, Ethan Dvorak, Matthew Bennet, and Malakai Dunham placed 3rd. Rounding out the medals or the boys was Chris Harts in the 300-meter hurdles.

The girls team did amazing coming in 6th place with only 6 athletes competing. Leading the way for the lady rockets was Jaiden Hart who took first in the 200-meter dash. Amelia Retzlaff took 2nd places in both the shot and discus. Megan Jones also brought home 2nd in the 400 meters.

