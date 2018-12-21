New Lisbon Rockets Defeat Hillsboro in SBC Boys Basketball

The New Lisbon Rockets took down Hillsboro 64-54 last night in a boys’ basketball Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup. Cody Haschke led the Rockets with a team high 17 points, Jared Dvorak and Coltin Zellmer each had 13 points for the Rockets who moved to 2-1 in the SBC and 5-2 overall. The Tigers were led by Seth Wallace who had a game high 23 points. The Tigers fell to 2-1 in the SBC and 5-4 overall. New Lisbon will host a holiday tournament next Thursday, both Rockets games will be broadcasted on NOW92one FM and WRJC.com, with the first game tipping off at 9:30 am with 9:15am pregame.

