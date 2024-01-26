New Lisbon Police Department Dealing with GoFundMe Theft

On January 26, 2024 the New Lisbon Police Department signed a criminal complaint with the Juneau County District Attorneys Office regarding a GoFundMe theft scam.

The GoFundMe scam titled Romellow “Mellow” Dawson Memorial and Support was organized through Facebook in February of 2022 by a New Lisbon resident. The Funds were intended to be provided to the beneficiary of (deceased) Romellow Dawson for funeral expenses and family financial assistance.

The intended beneficiary contacted the our department to file a complaint, and a criminal investigation was opened. Through the course of the extensive investigation, the investigating officer obtained information regarding the GoFundMe account and associated banking records. The Investigating Officer was able to obtain information that the GoFundMe organizer personally withdrew the donated funds from GoFundMe and transferred them to a personal account where they were spent.

The suspect in this case has been charged with the following:

-Theft-Misdemeanor

-Obstructing an Officer

It should be noted the suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

Our department would like this press release to be a reminder to be cautious when donating to unverified entities.

Source: WRJC.com







