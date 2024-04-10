New Lisbon Opens Up Outdoor Track Season with Success

The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed last night at the first outdoor meet of the year. It was great to finally be outside again and the team responded with some great performances. Finishing in the top 3 for the boys were:

Jameson Barker with a first place in both the 110 Hurdles and 300 Hurdles

The 4 x 200 team of Jude Keltner, Jamesen Pfaff, Jameson Barker, and Brandon Voss with a 1st place

Jake Cox with a first place in long jump

Jude Keltner with a first place in triple jump

Blake smith with a first place in shot put

Blake Smith with a fist place in discus

The 4 x 400 team of Jett Arsenault, Carter Pfaff, Aidan Brown, and Malakai Dunham with a 2nd place

The 4 x 800 team of Josh Homan, Aiden Brown, Stephan Murray, and Jett Arsenault with a 2nd place

Malakai Dunham second in the 1600 meter run

Jameson Barker with a second place in long jump

Jameson Pfaff with a second place in triple jump

Ethan Forschler with a second place in shot put

And Ethan Forschler with a third place in discus.

On the girls side:

The 4 x 200 team of Heidi Mathes, Eliza Curtis, Carly Martinez, and Claire Haske with a 1st place

The 4×100 team of Landry Flint, Lily Bell, Gwyn Duray and Carly Martinez finished 2nd

The 4 x 400 team of Klarissa Earhart, Alivia Bailey, Greenlee Heimer, and Marlys Morey with a 2nd place

Claire Haske with a second place in high jump

Heidi Mathes with a first place in long jump

Brooklyn Lowe with a 3rd place in triple jump

Eliza Curtis finished 3rd in 100 meter hurdles

Our home meet is this Saturday. Come out and support the athletes and enjoy a beautiful day of competition!

