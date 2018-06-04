New Lisbon Man Indicted on Federal Charges of Child Pornography  

A New Lisbon man initially charged in Juneau County circuit court with Child Exploitation and other related offenses has now been indicted in Federal court for allegedly producing Child Pornography and Distributing it to Minors. 22 year old Andrew Steiskal had sex with a minor in November of 2017 and created video files of it. He sent one of those files to another minor. Steiskal also had a picture on his phone of a girl under the age of 12. Steiskal has pleaded not guilty on all charges. If convicted, Steiskal faces a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 30 years in prison on each production count, five to 20 years on the distribution charge and a maximum of 20 years on the possession charge.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.