New Lisbon Man in Arrested after Fleeing Dells Hit & Run

A New Lisbon man is facing charges of Possession of THC – 2nd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and may face other charges in another county after fleeing from a hit and run on January 20th. A State Trooper located in Juneau County was informed there was a vehicle heading his way that had fled a hit and run scene in Wisconsin Dells. A witness in Lyndon Station informed the trooper that a vehicle fitting that description had crashed near 131 and N. Lemonweir Street. The Trooper made contact with the driver 27 year old Librado Garcia. A search of the car found a vape pen containing a yellow waxy substance and a couple clear baggies containing a green leafy substance with an odor of marijuana. The trooper transported Garcia to Juneau County Jail without incident.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.