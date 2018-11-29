New Lisbon Man Found Passed Out in Necedah had Meth on Him

A New Lisbon man is facing two misdemeanor charges of Bail Jumping as well as a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense. A Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to Necedah near the railroad tracks on November 22nd for a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a car. The deputy made contact with 20 year old Daniel Dalberg. The deputy noticed Dahlberg’s eyes did not react to his flashlight in a normal manner. Dalberg claimed he had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Dalberg claimed the last thing he remembered was stopping for a train. Deputies observed signs of impairment on Dalberg and he was placed under arrest. Deputies located methamphetamine in Dahlberg’s right pocket.

Source: WRJC.com





