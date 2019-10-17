New Lisbon Man Facing Reckless Endangering Charges after Person Exits Moving Vehicle
A New Lisbon man is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety after a person exited a moving vehicle. On October 12th local authorities responded to a reported car vs pedestrian crash on State Highway 12/16 near County Road B in Lidina Township. A caller reported a blue SUV had left the scene of the accident. When authorities arrived on site they realized it was not a crash but the person had been pushed out or exited the moving vehicle. The blue SUV had been located and stopped near New Lisbon by State Patrol. 37 year old Jeremy Dezotell of New Lisbon and the vehicles driver told authorities the victim had exited the moving vehicle on his own accord after seeing a female driver drive past them. Dezotell and the driver said they did not stop to aid the victim because they were in shock. The victim sustained multiple injuries.
Source: WRJC.com
