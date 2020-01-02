New Lisbon Man Facing Charges after Domestic Disturbance in Germantown Township
A New Lisbon man is facing multiple charges after a domestic disturbance in late December. Authorities were dispatched to Whistling Wings Drive in the Town of Germantown on December 27th for the domestic disturbance. Authorities made contact with 30 year old Samuel Snow at the house entrance. Snow said he and his girlfriend had got into an argument because he had come home late from work. Snow admitted to drinking alcohol that night. Authorities went inside the house and made contact with the woman. She said Snow came in that night and argued with her about the door being locked/unlocked. The argument turned physical as she told Snow to leave her alone. He pinned her against the bed and begin to choke her according to the woman. She fought back to get Snow off her and hid under the comforter on the bed. Snow then punched her through the comforter. Authorities noted multiple red marks and welts on the woman’s neck and face. Snow was placed under arrest and faces charges of Strangulation and Suffocation and Disorderly Conduct.
Source: WRJC.com
