New Lisbon Man Facing 6th Offense OWI after being Pulled Over in Columbia County
On Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 12:31 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call from a motorist reporting erratic driving involving a black in color 2004 Cadillac CTS. The caller stated the suspect vehicle was “all over the roadway” and was last observed exiting I90-94 at Highway 33 in Caledonia Township. The caller was able to provide a license plate. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the area in an attempt to find the suspect vehicle.
The Columbia County Deputy observed a black in color Cadillac CTS pulled over on the I39 entrance ramp from Highway 33 with its four-way lights illuminated. The Deputy recognized that the vehicle had the same license plate number that was given out from the earlier driving complaint.
The Deputy initiated contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as DENNIS MICHAEL GREENE, age 68 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Greene appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Greene was eventually arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail. Greene was charged with OWI-6th Offense.
Source: WRJC.com
